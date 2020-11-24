Springfield-based company creates new mobile air cleaner during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A front-runner in the industrial fan industry is making a big difference with new, smaller product.

Springfield-based Loren Cook Company created its ‘Mobile Air Cleaner’ when the pandemic hit. Today, thousands are being used in classrooms and restaurants across the country.

“It arrives at their place of business, whatever that might be, a school, a restaurant or hotel and so on. And it’s a matter of wheeling them into the space and plugging them into an outlet.”

Vice President of Marketing with Loren Cook, Jim Meats, says from the outside it looks like a big white box, but inside it’s capturing particles up to 10x smaller than COVID-19 viruses.

“These HEPA filters are the same filters used in hospitals and surgical suites,” says Meats, “A virus particle needs a host to survive, once it’s captured and is in there for a number of hours, it essentially turns into dust.”

It’s making it possible for businesses to filter the air, without the costs of upgrading the building’s entire HVAC system.

“There’s been a couple of early adopters in the community, and those restaurants have used this as a part of their social media strategy.”

One of those is Farmers Gastropub in Springfield. Owner Andy Hampshire says the MAC has been up and running since the beginning of November.

“They see it as a positive step as us as a restaurant to keep them healthier and stop the spread of this and it just makes them feel a little more comfortable to have it running all the time.” stated Hampshire,

Meanwhile, Greenwood Laboratory School in Springfield has installed about 30 MACs since September.

Assistant Director Dr. Ron Snodgrass said in a statement there is now one in every classroom and some common areas.

“The PTA organized a fundraiser at the start of the school year and we received these in early September. Since in place, our school has enjoyed a relatively virus free environment.”

The MAC is able to filter and recirculate the air up to 5 times an hour. Meats says each circulation “will capture 99.97% of all particles.”

