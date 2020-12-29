Springfield bars adjust New Year’s Eve plans to safely ring in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 2020 ends in three days, and bars in the Queen City are getting ready to celebrate.

But what will the festivities look like, or what should they look like during the COVID-19 pandemic? Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov visited Schultz & Dooley’s and the Inner City Vodka Bar. Both businesses plan to host a New Year’s Eve event – one that doesn’t break the city’s ordinance and is safe.

“We have every other booth still marked off,” Amanda Marshall, General Manager at Schultz & Dooley’s said. “We still have tables put up. We have tables around the bar to social distance. Of course, the mask requirement.”

Inner Circle Vodka Bar Co-Owner Andy Cagle continued.

“We ask everyone to wear their mask when they’re coming in,” Cagle said. “Especially when they’re ordering from the bar unless they’re eating and drinking. We have an over 5,000 square foot area so we make sure to allow people to spread out while they’re here.”

At Inner Circle’s New Year’s Eve party, there will be a DJ, VIP booths, a complimentary champagne toast, and a confetti cannon. Cagle says he doesn’t expect a big crowd, but he wants to make sure the people who come have fun.

Schultz & Dooley’s will have karaoke, dinner, and drink specials along with a champagne toast.

Kathryn Wall with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department recommends celebrating 2021 with the people you live with at home. But if you go out, here are some tips.

“We do recommend not being in a crowded space especially if it’s poorly ventilated,” Wall said. “We of course would want people to keep those three W’s in mind. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. and watch your distance. That’s going to be incredibly important in these scenarios.”

Wall says activities like singing or shouting produce more respiratory droplets, and that’s how covid-19 is transmitted. She says if you feel like you need to celebrate in some way — the safest way is to stay at home.