SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield resident Charles Edgar King Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

King admitted to using a note to steal $8,815 from Guaranty Bank in Springfield on July 10, 2021.

According to court documents, King handed the teller a note at about 10:30 am that read: “I have a gun this is a robbery.”

The teller gave King cash and King walked away through the parking lot.

King did not wear a mask and surveillance cameras were able to capture good video of him, which later led to his identification after his image was shown on the local news and King’s former probation officer recognized him.

A little over a week later, on July 19, an anonymous source reached out to law enforcement with a tip that King was staying at the Springfield Inn.

During surveillance of the hotel, FBI agents and Springfield Police Detectives saw King leave the hotel driving a purple Scion Cube with no license plate.

King was then arrested during a traffic stop. He told an FBI agent that he used some of the stolen money to buy the Scion Cube for $2,400.

He said he gave some of the money away and spent the rest.

King is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.