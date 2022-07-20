SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A standoff between a bank robbery suspect and officers with the Springfield Police Department took place Wednesday, July 20.

The standoff began after the suspect left the scene of a robbery at the Bank of America on W. Kearney Street and a witness saw him at Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park on W High Street and called 911, according to SPD.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody. Formal charges have not been made yet and the suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

OzarksFirst is on the way to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.