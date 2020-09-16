Springfield asks for public opinion on rental assistance demonstration program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A public hearing set for the week of Sept. 20 will give the public a chance to hear about a proposed issuing of bonds to allow the purchasing of Springfield housing authority properties.

This $22 million bond would be used to rehabilitate a 297-unit residential rental project, which involves 85 buildings.

Owners, the Springfield Housing Authority, are putting the houses through a program called rental assistance demonstration, or “RAD.”

It will transfer ownership to a private developer, who will fix them up and hold them at an affordable rate for 20 years.

Here is the list of properties owned by the Springfield housing authority in this project:

Glenwood Apartments, 722 E. Glenwood St.

Cedarbrook Apartments, 811 N. Cedarbrook Ave.

Bolivar Road Apartments, 2336 N. Bolivar Road, together with the adjacent single-family home located at or about 2301 N. Fort Ave., to be demolished during rehabilitation

Villa Marie Apartments, 1010 E. Norton Road

Dogwood Apartments, West Madison Street and South Campbell Avenue

1633, 1634, 1635, 1636, 1639, 1641, 1642, 1643, 1644, 1645, 1648, 1650, 1652, 1654 N. Delaware Ave.

714, 716, 722, 724, 730, 732, 736, 738 W. Edgewood St.

2628 and 2630 S. Grant Ave.

1405, 1407, 1411, 1413, 1417, 1419, 1423, 1425 E. High St.

405, 406, 407, 408, 411, 412, 413, 414, 417, 418, 419, 420 S. Weaver Ave.

809, 811, 815, 817, 823, 825, 915, 917 W. Sunset St.,

It is a mixture of large apartment complexes and scattered sites like duplexes and single-family houses owned by Keystone Family Homes.

Some buildings will get torn down and rebuilt, but most are just getting total rehabilitation of the units.

The Springfield housing authority is planning to move all of their units into this “RAD” program.

The city’s economic development director Sarah Kerner said residents are asking questions about this project and some are concerned about their living arrangements.

Kerner says there will definitely be more information coming soon.

“This is a very preliminary stage,” said Kerner. “Nobody’s going to go start tearing apartment buildings tomorrow or anything. All the communication will be sent out to the residents. They will be relocated as necessary, and all costs will be covered.”

There is a public hearing scheduled for next Tuesday, Sept. 22. The hearing is a conference call only available through a phone call.

To join, you can call 877-230-5394 and use the access code 2187566#.