Springfield asking the public for comments on federal funding draft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield is asking for the city’s input on its plans involving nearly $1 million in CARE act funding.

The city’s draft of funding recommendations are available for public review.

To see the Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Action Plan (AAP) Amendments, click here.

To see the Disaster/Emergency Declaration Amendments to the Citizens Participation Plan (CPP), click here.

All written comments should be sent by email to batchley@springfieldmo.gov by noon on May 29 to have them seen by the city council.

The council will vote on the two amendments in their meeting on June 1.

Those who want to speak at the online City Council meeting should call the City Clerk’s office at 417-864-1443 by 5 p.m. on May 29.

