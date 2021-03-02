Springfield askes for feedback on Downtown improvement plans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield is asking its residents to complete a survey to help complete the developing plans in Downtown Springfield.

The results of the Downtown Survey will be used to update the Downtown Plan as well as other community decisions in the future.

“We are now at a critical point in the planning process where we need the community to weigh in and tell us if they agree and share their priorities for the future of the city, as we take the next steps to draft this Comprehensive Plan,” said Randall Whitman, the principal planner.

Springfield provides details about each of its study areas and plans on its website.

The four subareas under review are: