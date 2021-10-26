Springfield artist sells nightmare fuel for kids and adults

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A local artist is putting her own terrifying twist on children’s toys.

Jessica James has recently opened up a booth at Relic’s Antique Mall in Springfield to sell her doll and teddy bear collection. The thing that makes her products stand out is that they have all been altered to a horror theme. She calls them, “Horror Bears.”

Each Horror Bear can come equipped with glow-in-the-dark eyes, teeth, head wounds, and gore. Some might even move or speak.

“I have something for everybody. They’re not all scary. Some are just fun and goofy. Some are kind of gory. They’re all different.” says James. She says she loves Halloween, scary movies, and anything horror.

Four years ago, James created her first Horror Bear during Halloween and she continued to make more every day ever since. Three years ago, she began selling her art online and out of her home. The traffic began to be too troublesome for her and her family so she opened up a booth at Relic’s Antique Mall.

Since 2019, James has sold more than 350 Horror Bears. Each bear varies in cost but ranges from $2.99 to $19.99. She also does custom work for her customers.

Relic’s Antique Mall is located at 2015 W Battlefield Rd. James’ booth is located in the northwestern corner of the mall at booth B62.