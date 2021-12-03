Springfield Art Museum seeking donations to clean 19th-century city landscape

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Art Museum is asking for donations to help restore and clean a 19th-century landscape of Springfield.

According to the Art Museum, the large oil on canvas painting is one of the earliest known renderings of Springfield. The painting shows what the Queen City looked like in the mid-1800s near what is now the intersection of Benton and Chestnut.

Springfieldian Eli David Ott was commissioned to paint the landscape in the 1800s. The Art Museum says the painting was donated to them by Eli`s daughter and founding member of the Museum, Cora Ott, in the 1950s.

With the painting being over 150 years old, crews need to spend hours cleaning it.

You can donate to the Art Museum here. Donors of $25 or more will be recognized on a special conservation label that will be placed next to the artwork when it goes back on display following conservation.