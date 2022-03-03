SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Art Museum announced on Thursday it had received a $5 million gift from The Sunderland Foundation of Overland Park, Kansas.

In 2020 the city of Springfield committed over $2 million and The Sunderland Foundation $500,000 to the museum to go towards various renovations to the museum and the environment around the museum.

“We are proud to be a part of launching the Museum’s next 100 years of service to citizens today and for generations to come,” said chairman of The Sunderland Foundation, Kent Sunderland.

The announcement came on March 3, as the city of Springfield invited the public to attend in the museum lobby.

The gift contributes to the Springfield Art Museum’s campaign for expanding and renovating the museum as well as the area around the museum, which began in 2018 with plans to see the campaign complete both funding and construction in 2028, the year the museum will see its’ 100th anniversary.

Springfield Art Museum said in a press release that with this gift they have now raised nearly $9 million of the $25 million total goal of the campaign with 6 years left to go.