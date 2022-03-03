SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum will host a “major announcement” Thursday evening.

A news release from the museum said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Museum Director Nick Nelson, and Museum Board Chair Tiffany Brunner will be present at the event. The announcement is happening at 5:00 p.m. in the museum lobby, March 3, 2022.

The announcement is free and open to anyone who wants to attend. No registration is required and parking is available at the museum and in nearby Phelps Grove Park.

Also happening at the Springfield Art Museum: the museum will kick off its All School Exhibition on March 5, 2022. Students from all grades across the community are invited to display their work. It’s part of Youth Art Month and is the museum’s longest-running exhibition.