SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Art Museum is calling on all artists to submit their work for the Watercolor USA 2021.

The exhibit has been going on for 60 years and this year’s exhibit will start June 5 to Aug. 29. The deadline to apply is Feb. 21.

The exhibition is open to artists from all 50 states and $20,000 in prizes will be available. The exhibit will be judged by the director of the Springfield Art Museum, Nick Newson.

Click here to view the entry rules and fees.