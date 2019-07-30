Springfield Art Museum is working on a new interactive art display

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum is installing a new outdoor sculpture called ‘Burn Out’.

The sculpture was created by Kansas City artist Shawn Bitters and was featured previously in Open Spaces Kansas City.

Burn Out is made up of 23 screen-printed aluminum “stones” that are each encoded with a letter that tell a story when joined together with the other stones.

Bitters says his work is meant to give earth a voice and what it would say to us if it could speak.

Nick Nelson, museum director, is looking forward to the project. “We are excited to partner with Phelps Grove Park on this project as a way to link the Museum space with our surrounding environs through art. This is step toward the ideas laid out in our 30 Year Master plan. We want the public to start viewing the Museum and its surrounding amenities as one recreational campus with multiple experiences.”

The installation will begin at the Museum’s amphitheater and move through Phelps Grove Park.

Visitors that have a QR reader on their phones can access the artists description key on each stone and a book will be offered in the Museum’s lobby.