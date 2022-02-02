SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum is closing its doors Wednesday (2-2-22) along with several other businesses due to the expected winter storm.

Officials at the art museum said they hope everyone stays safe and warm. They also apologized for any inconvenience the museum closure caused.

The Kitchen, Inc. is also closing on Wednesday. It posted a tweet on Twitter letting people know the Hamra Family Support Services Building, the donation center, and Rare Breed will be closed.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is not closing all day, but will be closing their Springfield doors at 4 p.m. Wednesday instead of 6 p.m.

The blood donation center has also canceled its mobile blood drives that were happening in Joplin, Springdale, and Bentonville on Wednesday.

