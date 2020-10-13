Springfield apartment company uses program to swab dog waste DNA

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local property management group is cracking down on its dog owners for not picking up after their bathroom breaks.

TLC Properties will be matching the dog’s DNA to the waste left behind with a program called Poo Prints.

“Poo Prints is really a program that we implemented to help just keep quality of life up and help keep things like health hazards and just unsightly things that dogs leave behind them,” said Lance Lloyd, personal relations specialist at TLC Properties. “If a dog does leave waste behind them, we can attach that to the owner.”

Two properties will be swabbing their canine residents for DNA to make sure their owners pick up their waste: Watermill Park Apartments and Scenic Station.

Lloyd says the new program is not meant to be a punishment to the residents.

“It’s really more of a deterrent, more of a mental thing to keep them, sort of, in check and to make sure we’re picking up after each other,” said Lloyd. “I think there have been quite a few residents that have been pretty positive about this.”

Since KOLR10 couldn’t find a TLC resident to speak on the new program, dog owners at Cruse Dog Park had mixed feelings.

“Positive reinforcement works better than trying to track down who picked up the poop and who did not,” said Preeti Modi, a dog owner.

“I think it’s a really good idea because where I live, there’s poop left all the time,” said Molly Stark. “So, I think that’d be really good. It can cause some spread diseases, so I think it’s a good idea.”

TLC says if pet waste is found on the property and is linked back to a pet owner, the owner will be fined $100 and receive a lease violation.