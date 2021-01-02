Springfield animal shelter impacted by power outages, prepares for future outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The weather and the power outages in Springfield became an obstacle for the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.

Even though it was dark, the shelter said it was still committed to helping animals find a forever home.

Karen Foutch, development director for the Humaine Society, said the shelter was really concerned about the animals staying warm when the power went out due to the weather and icy conditions.

“We were thrown kind of a little hiccup today with the weather, not only for the potential for people showing up, but once they did show up, our power went out,” said Foutch. “So, we did what we do with shelter life and we just kept going. We instantly started a process of covering all windows, anything where air could come in because we had to be proactive with that. Another issue it created was that we couldn’t take the dogs outside. For their sake, they had to stay in because if they got cold outside, coming into a cold shelter, then they could actually become sick.”

The power outage happened during one of the shelter’s biggest cat adoption events of the year, due to COVID-19 and the weather. Foutch said she is worried it won’t be as successful as in years past.

“We’ve really been putting everything together for one of our biggest days of the year, which is our $1 cat day,” said Foutch. “Dollar cat days in the past, we have literally adopted out every cat we have here at the shelter.”

Foutch said even with the weather; they aren’t stopping the mission of the Humane Society.

“Our purpose is to help the homeless animals in our community, and the weather is not going to stop us,” said Foutch. “We’re still going to find them homes.”

If the power goes out again, Foutch said they have a plan and a team to take care of the animals overnight.