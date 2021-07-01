Springfield animal rescue center raising money for expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local non-profit in Springfield is working on a expansion to house a low-cost vet clinic and boarding space for its animals.

Rescue One has found land to make its expansion dreams a reality. The organization says it has its sights set on a piece of land on the northwest side of Springfield, but money is still needed to help pay for the extra space.

Ellen Dowdy, with Rescue One, said the non-profit is hoping to raise $85,000 needed to purchase the land over the next few months.

“We do have the building designed for the land,” said Dowdy. “It’s about 14,000 sq. ft. and we’re looking at about $3 million to get that built.”

There are also plans to partner with local domestic violence shelters, giving victims a safe place to house their pets.

“In emergency situations, we don’t have time to get a foster, we don’t know the dog, maybe the dog isn’t appropriate for a foster home for behavioral reasons,” said Dowdy. “We can use our center for that. Right now, until that’s built, because it’s years away, we do have boarding capabilities in our office.”

In honor of Rescue One’s anniversary coming up on July 14, it’s asking for people to donate $7 symbolizing the seven years the non-profit has been up and running.

People can donate to Rescue One through its website.