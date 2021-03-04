Springfield Alamo Drafthouse not closing its doors, making reopening plans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Managers of Springfield’s Alamo Drafthouse said the movie theater will not be closing despite the parent company filing for bankruptcy on March 3.

The local theater is owned by a franchisee and the owners are eager to reopen after opening plans are finalized.

However, its a different story for the Alamo Drafthouse in Kansas City.

The theater on Main Street in the power and light district will close permanetly after COVID too a toll on business over the last year.

There is no confirmation on what will be replaced at the historic venue.