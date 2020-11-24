Springfield airport seeing fewer travelers Thanksgiving week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Branson National Airport is reporting about 50% fewer travelers than it saw this time last year.

Kent Boyd with the Airport said while Springfield travel is down, it’s doing better than other markets were travel is down 60-65%

Passenger Mark Martin said seeing the changes at the Airport is different.

“I don’t know if it would be for people who don’t travel a lot, not that we do travel a lot, but we travel enough to know the difference,” said Martin. “This is pretty strange. Particularly for the day before, you know, I assume what they would normally call one of if not the busiest travel day of the year. And then coming home the same thing.”

The Airport said it is constantly disinfecting the facility and most travelers have been compliant with the masking regulations.