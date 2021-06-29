Springfield airport adds two new nonstop destinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield airport is adding two new nonstop destinations, according to the Springfield Branson National Airport.

Starting Nov. 19, 2021, you will be able to go from Springfield to either Punta Gorda, Fl. and Austin, Tx.

This gives the airport a total of 14 nonstop destinations.

“14 non-stop destinations is the most we’ve ever had,” Brian Weiler,

director of the Springfield airport said. “I want to thank Allegiant for helping us

reach this milestone.”

According to the airport, the new destinations are year-round, flying twice a week.