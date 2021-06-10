Springfield adding features to neighborhood to slow traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A neighborhood near Missouri State University is encouraging more people to take more time getting to their destinations.

In the Rountree Neighborhood, the city plans to narrow the lanes at Cherry and Pickwick.

“I think we are finally seeing some opportunities where the center city is starting to rise again and little holes in the city center are coming back to life,” said Curt Marshall, with the Tie and Timber Beer Company.

Businesses on Pickwick Avenue off of Cherry Street are getting attention, and traffic both on foot and by car.

“I like the neighborhood because me and my daughter can go on nice walks together,” said Kaycee Vouch, a resident. “We can always find something new in this area whether it’s a new place to eat or new people to talk to and families to visit with. “

To help with the heavy traffic, Springfield is narrowing lanes, landscaped curb areas, and creating prominent crosswalks.

“I am excited about it,” said Bryce Gott, with the Culture Counter. “I think we all are. I think it is going to beautify the space. It is really going to designate us as a go-to location. In Portland, it was very common for the streets to be narrowed and it slows down traffic.”

The work on the roads will limit traffic through October.

“It is never an ideal situation to shut down a street obviously in a business district,” said Marshall. “Especially after the challenging year and service industry just went through.”

The idea is that narrowing lanes will force drivers to slow down and maneuver through. The project will begin Monday, June 14.