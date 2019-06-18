Springfield 2019 survey results released Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, MO.– The results of the 2019 citizen survey were revealed Tuesday, More than 800 households participated in the survey.



The three most important things people want the city to focus on are:

The maintenance of the city streets and infrastructure

The flow of traffic in the city

The quality of police protection

The last survey was done in 2014, Since then, the survey shows people are less satisfied in overall attractiveness of the city and overall quality of life.



Cora Scott, the City’s Director Of Public Information said that was a trend the survey company found across the region and nation.

Scott said, “We really want to focus on those areas that are high priority and have high ratings and to see what are high priority that have lowered if that makes sense. Those are areas i think we should really zero in on.”



The city would like to see the survey’s done closer to every two years rather than five years to get a better understanding of the perception and the reality.