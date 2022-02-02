SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As bitterly cold temperatures and more than a foot of snow blow into the Ozarks, you might be thinking fondly of Monday, when a springlike high of 64 degrees graced the Springfield area. We set up a camera just outside our studios on East Division Street to capture the change.

The beginning of the video, taken at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, shows plenty of sun. By the end of the clip, at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, you can see a dusting of snow on our picnic tables and ice on the trees.

As of Wednesday afternoon, our meteorologists are predicting heavy snow to begin in the Springfield area in the afternoon and evening, continuing overnight. Areas to the north will end up with much more snow. Expect bitterly cold temperatures through the end of the week before we finally begin to warm up.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions. MoDOT's traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State.

Here is how KOLR 10 and Ozarks Fox will keep you updated through the storm: