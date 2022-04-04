BRANSON, Mo. — The City of Branson Public Works Department is conducting its annual Spring Cleanup beginning Monday, April 4, 2022.

The City offers this service a no cost to help residents properly dispose of large unwanted items that are not typically picked up by trash haulers in an effort to keep Branson clean and beautiful.

The cleanup service is available for individual residents of Branson, but not for businesses or commercial entities.

The pick-up dates are as follows:

Ward 1 Monday, April 4

Ward 2 Tuesday, April 5

Ward 3 Wednesday, April 6

Brush and limb pickup for all Wards starts Thursday, April 7

If you are unsure of which Ward you belong to click here.

Spring Cleanup Important Information

All items must be at the curb by 8 a.m. on the day of pick-up. Brush and limbs must be at the curb by 8 a.m. on Monday, April 4. Limbs and brush do not need to be bundled but must be cut and stacked at the curb in manageable 4-6` piles. No more than one dump truck load of limbs and brush will be hauled from any residence.

Crews will not backtrack and WILL NOT pick up any garbage normally collected by private refuse haulers.

What items will the City pick up?

City crews will pick up large, unwanted, and difficult to manage items like old appliances, furniture and mattresses that can’t be picked up by residential trash haulers. For the pick up of exceptionally heavy items such as sofas or large appliances, residents are asked to submit the information using the “Report-An-Issue” form at least 24 hours before their scheduled pick-up day.

Items the City will not pick up

Tires

electronics

batteries

bagged leaves

household hazardous waste

These items can be disposed of at the following locations:

Tires: Taney County Transfer Station

Bagged leaves: Hansen’s Tree Service facilities in Reeds Spring and Ozark

Electronics: Hollister Recycling, Tantone Industries, Computer Recycling of Springfield

For any questions regarding the Spring Clean Up, please call the City of Branson Public Works Department at 417-337-8559.