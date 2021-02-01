“Spread the Love” blood drive begins first week of February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Spread the Love Blood Drive is happening Feb. 1 through Feb. 5 at all Community Blood Center of The Ozarks (CBCO) locations across the region.

Donors during the event will be entered to win a $500 gift card from Justice Jewelers in Springfield and a t-shirt.

“Giving blood is a very unique act of love,” said Chris Pilgrim, CBCO media relations representative. “It represents a gift to others that can provide real healing power. We’re proud every day of our donors and proud that we can serve as the conduit for this unique form of affection.”

The participating blood drive centers are located in:

  • Springfield
  • Joplin, Missouri
  • Springdale, Arkansas
  • Bentonville, Arkansas

Learn when the next blood drive is happening in your area on CBCO’s website.

