SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Kum & Go convenience store in Springfield, Missouri was out of regular unleaded gasoline Friday evening.

The Kum & Go on East Division Street and Packer Road (2963 E. Division St.) had signs posted on pumps that said, “Until further notice, we are out of unleaded/87 octane gas. Sorry for the inconvenience!”

We are working to find out if this is affecting other Springfield gas stations.