Sponsorship, grant brings Branson non-profit closer to building tiny home community

BRANSON, Mo. — A non-profit in Branson, Missouri, is working on a tiny home community after receiving a sponsorship.

Elevate Branson was given $35,000 from James Leon Combs, a retired business owner in the Ozarks, in honor of Combs’ late wife, Dot.

Progress really started being made on “Elevate Community” when Governor Mike Parson visited Elevate Branson and awarded it a community development block grant of $1.9 million.

“We got to bring the workers in,” said Gov. Parson. “We got to be able to get people here and start getting people back to work, but people need to live, and you look at southwest Missouri, it’s one of the fastest-growing regions in the state.”

Bryan Stallings, the executive director of Elevate Branson, said there is a specific process they need to follow before breaking ground since the community has received a federal grant.

“Well, there’s a process that we have to go through, so we are just wrapping up our environmental review,” said Stallings. “We’ll be putting out the scope of services to take bids on the engineering. After that, then bids on the construction part, so we’re looking towards the end of the year before we’re actually pushing dirt, but all the houses are under construction now. So that when that project is done with the construction, the houses can come and be set right away.”

To complete phase one for Elevate Community, 24 homes need to be fully sponsored. Combs’ controbution brought the total number of sponsored homes to eight.

“It covers all the infrastructure so the roads, the sewer, the waterlines, but just having the governor and the DED staff here to endorse this project and really talk about it being a model for this state,” said Stallings.

Branson will be home to one of the biggest tiny home communities in the nation once it’s finished.