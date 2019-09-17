Spokane school district tests four-day school week

SPOKANE, Mo,– There are now 61 districts in Missouri operating on a four-day school week.

Spokane school district is one of the 61 districts trying out four day school weeks this year.

With one less day of classes, teachers must be intentional with their lesson plans to help ensure student success.

Spokane school leaders say they understand a four-day school week schedule isn’t best for every district.

“That’s way down the road for us as we figure out what are the ways we can serve kids,” said Craig Carson, the superintendent of Ozark Schools. “Give them the best 21st education and still give them and still give them all the flexibility to take online courses and to take courses at OTC and do dual-credit and then our traditional courses.”

Spokane superintendent, Della Bell-Freeman, says adopting a four-day school week schedule can present some challenges.

Bell- Freeman said, “everyday matters every minute matters. When you’ve got four days you’ve got to make it happen and you’ve got to be teaching bell to bell. And you’ve got to be engaging students.”

Childcare can also be a concern for parents, Spokane has a program in place that is $10 a day to accommodate that need.