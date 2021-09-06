Speedgolf National Championship day 2 kicks off in Springfield Labor Day morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A sport traditionally rather slow is speeding up – for a good cause.

Today is the second day of the U.S. Speedgolf National Championship in Springfield.

This tournament is benefitting the Honor Flight of the Ozarks. It happens over two days, with a 7:30 a.m. start each day depending on the weather.

There are multiple divisions to accommodate who signs up. The competition is open to anyone, including seniors. Paul Kivela from McKinney, Texas had a score of 121:51 in the seniors round.

There’s also an 18-hole Open. Shawn Moore from Battlefield, Missouri placed first at 143:12. Mitch Wilkins from Springfield placed 2nd with a score of 155:47, and Hannah Spotts of Springfield placed third with a score of 160:32.

In total there is 9-hole entry, an 18-hole and a 36-hole.

Here’s how it works: speedgolfers have to keep flag-sticks and their bags off the green. They can’t have any carts or caddies and their score is determined by their regular golf score plus the time it takes them to finish their round.

The host of the tournament, Garrett Holt, says Scott Dawley set the new, unofficial men’s speedgolf world record on September 5, 2021. Dawley had a regular golf score of 65 in 42:15, making 107:15 his overall score. Dawley is from Houston, Texas. He is also the founder of Speedgolf USA.