Special Olympics Missouri moves to online videos after most events canceled through May

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) has moved to online this year to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.



According to the organization, SOMO is continuing to keep in touch with their athletes by creating videos to keep their spirits up and keep active.



“Our team really went to work to try to find an alternative that we could offer our athletes while they’re at home to train, stay healthy, stay well, and stay connected,” said Susan Stegeman, president and CEO of Special Olympics Missouri. “We’re not stopping. We haven’t taken the rest of the year off.”



Lynna Hodgson, an athlete leader, is helping make videos for other athletes to stay fit at home while waiting out the pandemic.



“I’m usually a really quiet and shy person, but I think by doing these videos kind of opened me up,” said Hodgson. “I’m more energetic. I just feel like I need to help those other athletes.”



Hodgson says the videos don’t just focus on exercises; they go over communication skills, how to build friendships, and what to do when your feeling down.



“They’re not alone,” Hodgson said. “Special Olympics Missouri is thinking about them, and they want to get them resources and talk to the other athletes and trying to see how they’re feeling and try to help them.”



“So much a part of Special Olympics is a part of the social and family network that our athletes and staff and volunteers sponsors need,” said Stegeman. “And what I really love about it is, it’s really brought people together to collaborate, more so, maybe, because of necessity but also to be innovative and to be creative and come up with what can we do and what more can we do.”



The Special Olympics Missouri says they are currently expecting to get back to regular play at the beginning of June as long as it’s safe to return.