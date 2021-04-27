Special additions added to the Friends of the Library Book Sale this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 1,000 musical theatre albums and CDs will be available for purchase this year.

They were donated by the family of the late Byrne Blackwood who taught at Missouri State University for 37 years.

Blackwood cofounded and managed the school’s tent theatre for more than 25 years.

Blackwood’s son, Randy, says the collection goes back decades and he knows his parents would be proud it is going on to other music lovers.

The Friends of the Library Spring book sale opens to the public Wednesday, April 28. Saturday is half-price day and Sunday is bag day.