SPD: Suspect in Rountree assault likely targeted wrong person

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department says the woman who attacked another woman in the Rountree Neighborhood Monday night may have been looking for someone else.

According to a press release from SPD, a disturbance call took place minutes before the attack on Pickwick in the same area. Police talked with the caller about the disturbance, and he said he had been involved in a verbal disturbance with a female earlier that evening. Police say the caller and the female know each other due to a past relationship.

“Detectives believe that the female involved in this disturbance was the same female who then attacked the victim,” police say.

Detectives are still investigating the motive of the assault but do believe the female suspect was looking for a different person when she attacked the victim walking Monday night.

The female suspect in question has been described as being:

White

Late 20’s or early 30’s

5’6” tall

Skinny or athletic build

Wearing a navy-blue sports bra and pink floral leggings

The victim of the assault told police about an SUV in the area at the time of the incident. Police are investigating the involvement of the vehicle and would like to contact the driver or owner. The vehicle appears to be similar to a tan colored Chevrolet Suburban. After the assault, the female suspect left the area.

Police are actively searching for the suspect and ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).