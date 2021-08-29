SPD searching for missing Springfield woman Nancy Lee Gibson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police Department is asking for public assistance searching for 76-year-old Nancy Lee Gibson. Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, August 25, after being discharged from Mercy Hospital.

Gibson is described as 5’5″, 145 pounds with blue eyes and brown and grey hair. The vehicle she may be driving is described as a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Missouri plates ZC3-L7H.

Anyone with information about the missing person is asked to call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or to make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).