SPD searching for early morning shooting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting earlier this morning, on April 29, 2021, according to Sgt. David Kenyon.

SPD received a call just before 4 a.m. about a person with a gunshot wound at the 600th block of E. Dale St. When authorities arrived they found a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

At this time no suspect is in custody but the public is believed not to be in danger, according to Sgt. Kenyon.

The shooting is still under investigation.