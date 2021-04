SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting in Springfield, according to the Springfield Police Department officer Lt. Byrne.

A call came in at 6:51 a.m. for a shooting at an apartment at the 900th block of N. Main Ave.

One victim was found inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police attempted to perform life-saving measures but they succumbed to their injuries.

Lt. Byrne reports that an unknown male suspect was seen leaving the scene.

This is a developing story.