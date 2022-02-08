The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help with preventing vehicle thefts.

Officials are reporting a high rise in these types of thefts.

They said in 2020, 1,441 car thefts were reported.

As of Nov. of 2021, there’s been 1,418.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said they are starting to put signs on businesses warning drivers to make sure they have their keys with them.

He said they are also putting flyers on running cars.

“Let them know that this could have been stolen, it wasn’t,”said SPD Chief, Paul Williams. “It’s illegal to do that. Please don’t do that, and hopefully they won’t do it again in the future.”

The department issued the following statement regarding vehicle thefts: “Don’t leave your car idling, even if it is just a quick trip into the store or even back inside your home. Don’t leave your keys in your car. Vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity. Finally, always lock your doors.”

Springfield resident, Michael McCrimmons, said he knows what it feels like to have a car stolen.

A few months ago, he said, he dropped his car off at a local shop to get some work done.

A few days later, he found out his truck had been stolen.

“When I saw them calling on Tuesday, I thought they were gonna call me to tell me my truck was done, but no they were calling me to tell me they did not see it at all,” said McCrimmons. “It was really scary. Once it was gone, it’s gone. There was nobody I could call, or turn to, to make my truck reappear again.”

Thankfully, he said police recovered his truck months later, with a few things missing.

“They took out the battery,” said McCrimmons. “I had to get all of the rewiring done all over again. They took both of my fog lights.”

He urges other drivers to be as cautious as possible to not have this happen to them.