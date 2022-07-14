SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The man driving a stolen car that was checked for explosives in Springfield Wednesday is being held in the Greene County Jail as a fugitive from another state.

Logan Scott, 25, is also being held on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle after he was arrested in the car stolen from Massachusetts.

Springfield police officers, acting on information for other law enforcement agencies that the man accused of stealing the car might be traveling through the area, were on the lookout for the vehicle and driver, according to police spokeswoman Cris Swaters.

It was spotted in the parking lot of Springfield’s Main Post Office Wednesday afternoon. Scott was arrested and the car impounded after it was checked for explosives by a bomb robot of the Springfield bomb squad.

There was a significant law enforcement presence in the area and traffic near the post office was halted for about three hours as the squad checked out the car.

Authorities said they believed there might have been explosives in the car. No explosives were found. The FBI and Fire Marshal have taken over the investigation, Swaters said.