SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the weather warming up, motorcyclists might be hitting the roads. The Springfield Police Department is offering a free one-day course that will give riders the tools they need to stay safe.

According to an SPD Facebook post, their “Share the Road” motorcycle survival course will be on Saturday, April 2nd. Applications for the courses must be filled out by March 29th.

This one-day course is offered to the public to give riders tools to make them better riders in an attempt to reduce motorcycle crashes. It will cover advanced riding techniques, motorcycle handling, object avoidance, and other techniques and skills to make you a safer rider. This is not a beginner’s course and is intended to help current riders hone their skills.

