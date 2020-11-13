SPD offers alert stickers to improve the interactions between officers and those with specialized needs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is offering emergency alert stickers to residents who may have specialized needs that could create a barrier to communication.

We're excited to now provide emergency alert stickers that citizens can place on the windows of homes or vehicles to notify first responders of an occupant who may have specialized needs that could create a barrier to communication.



They are free & available at SPD headquarters pic.twitter.com/lK6e0VfW5T — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) November 13, 2020

Special needs listed on the stickers include:

Dementia or Alzheimer’s

Deaf or Hard of Hearing

Autism or Special Needs

According to a press release, all SPD officers will receive training on supporting people with invisible disabilities that could be misinterpreted and cause communication hurdles.

“Officers and other first responders need to be as prepared as possible when walking into an emergency situation and every second matters,” said Police Chief Paul Williams. “The emergency alert stickers will hopefully prevent miscommunication and quickly give officers important information so they can adjust their approach to best serve the specific needs of every individual.”

You can pick up the stickers at the following locations:

Springfield Police Headquarters, 321 E. Chestnut Expressway

Empower: Abilities, 2864 S. Nettleton Ave

Arc of the Ozarks, 1501 E Pythian

The Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Center, 1302 W Sunset St.

Ozark Technical College Disability Support Services

The stickers are free.