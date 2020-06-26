SPD investigating weekend shooting as a homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating the June 21 overnight shooting as a homicide.

According to SPD, around 11:13 on Sunday night, two male victims arrived at Cox North Hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

One victim was identified as 17-year-old David Saunders of Springfield. He died from his injuries on Thursday, June 25.

The second victim has serious injuries but police say they are non life-threatening.

According to police, the shooting occurred on N. Elizabeth Avenue in Springfield.

A suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact SPD at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869- TIPS (8477).