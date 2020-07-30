SPD investigating three robberies appearing to be connected

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating three robberies appearing to be connected, according to Lt. Curt Ringgold with SPD.

The first robbery happened at 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the 900 block of South National Avenue. The suspect robbed a pedestrian and stole a phone and personal property, according to Lt. Ringgold.

That same night at 10:50 p.m. another robbery occurred at the intersection of North Jefferson Avenue and East Olive Street. Another pedestrian was robbed, by the same suspect as the first robbery, of their backpack filled with personal property.

The third robbery happened on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 12:40 a.m. at the Fast and Friendly gas station on South Glenstone Avenue. The suspect involved with the first two robberies was present but this time with another suspect. Lt. Ringgold said they were unable to get into the store’s cash register but did take a customer’s wallet and three snack size bags of Doritos.

A handgun was displayed in the robberies but was never fired, according to Lt. Ringgold.

The suspects are still at large.

This is a developing story.