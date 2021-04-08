SPD investigating homicide from early Thursday morning, suspect in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Main where they found the victim inside an apartment who had suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Dominic Lucious, a 26-year-old transgender female, from Springfield.

SPD says they do have a suspect in custody but no charges have been filed.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).