SPD investigating early Tuesday morning shooting

by: Bryce Derrickson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, March 3, 2021, according to SPD Lt. Tony D’Andrea.

The shooting happened at 1:28 a.m. at the 1700th block of N. Sherman Ave. Lt. D’Andrea reports the victim, a male in his 20’s, was sitting in a car in that area when a male suspect drove by and fired shots into the car.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

As of now, no suspect is in custody but SPD says there is no danger to the public at this time.

