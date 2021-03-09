SPD investigating early Tuesday morning shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, March 3, 2021, according to SPD Lt. Tony D’Andrea.

The shooting happened at 1:28 a.m. at the 1700th block of N. Sherman Ave. Lt. D’Andrea reports the victim, a male in his 20’s, was sitting in a car in that area when a male suspect drove by and fired shots into the car.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

As of now, no suspect is in custody but SPD says there is no danger to the public at this time.