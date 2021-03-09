SPD investigates fatal motor vehicle accident in a parking garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is investigating a fatal crash from March 3, 2021, involving two 18-year-olds from Nixa, in a parking garage.

Colton Cline, 18, of Nixa, was riding on the hood of a car when he fell from the hood of the vehicle onto the concrete and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Cline was transported to the hospital where he later died from those injures.

The investigation is ongoing as to the circumstances involved in the accident. Impairment does not appear to be a factor.