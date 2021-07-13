SPD identifies victim of deadly motorcycle accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has released the identity of the person who died in the motorcycle accident on Sunday, July 11.

Police say 36-year-old Thomas Witt was traveling east on Kearney Street when his motorcycle hit a car driving on National Avenue.

Life-saving efforts were attempted but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing into the circumstances involved in the crash but impairment is not believed to be a factor.

This is the ninth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now