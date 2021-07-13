SPD identifies victim of deadly motorcycle accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has released the identity of the person who died in the motorcycle accident on Sunday, July 11.
Police say 36-year-old Thomas Witt was traveling east on Kearney Street when his motorcycle hit a car driving on National Avenue.
Life-saving efforts were attempted but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing into the circumstances involved in the crash but impairment is not believed to be a factor.
This is the ninth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.