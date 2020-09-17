SPD gets close to catching Springfield’s “Uncatchable Pig”

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has a repeat offender the department gets multiple calls on, his name is the “Uncatchable Pig.”

A Facebook post from SPD says officers were sent to the area of Atlantic and Main for a call about a pig roaming around. This was not the first time SPD has gotten calls about the pig.

Pictures and video show the pig as having a black hairy coat and a decent size belly.

“Despite multiple attempts from officers and animal control to nab him, he remains elusive,” SPD says.

