SPD dispatched after report of stolen rifle on Greenway Trail near Sequiota Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police Department officers were dispatched near Sequiota Park Saturday morning after receiving reports of a male suspect with a rifle and possible gunshots in the area.

Officers were dispatched to the area at about 11:30 a.m. Arriving on the scene, they made contact with a nearby resident who reported a house burglary in which a pellet rifle, matching the description of the rifle reported, along with several other items were stolen.

A portion of Greenway Trail was closed off to the public during this time while the search was ongoing. With assistance from a canine unit, the pellet rifle was located.

The suspect has not yet been found. The search was called off at around 1 p.m. believing there’s currently no active threat to the community.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

