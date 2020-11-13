SPD Chief Paul Williams Shoots PSA on “Good Samaritan 911” Law

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield police officer is a part of a PSA about a law, passed in 2017, providing immunity for people who call 911 for help with an overdose.

The PSA was shot by the Springfield Recovery Community Center. Executive Director David Stoecker says last October when a sizeable spike in fentanyl overdoses hit Springfield, Stoecker says the action that resulted from it has since faded.

“We had so much attention, and we were hoping we would have momentum to try to address the overdoses. We had a follow-up meeting in November, and then another follow-up meeting in January with the city and this group they put together and then they said, ‘Okay we’ve got it from here,'” Stoecker says.

Of course, much of the focus shifted to the pandemic, but overdoses have already surpassed numbers from 2019.

According to SPD, 2019 saw 316 overdose responses, and 24 deaths.

2020 has seen 335 overdose responses and 28 deaths.

Thursday, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams took a step trying to help cut down on deaths by recording a public service announcement to remind people about the useful law.

“If you overdose, or you’re with someone who overdoses and you call 911, you should not worry about being arrested when the police come. People suffering from substance abuse issues may not be as aware of it as they should be,” Williams says.

Amy Blasingim, who was featured in the PSA, says the law could have saved her son’s life. He overdosed while with friends before the law was passed.

“I think if they would’ve known that they would not have been in trouble with the law – or had the possibility of being arrested, things could’ve been different for him. They didn’t call 9-1-1 until it was too late,” says Blasingim.