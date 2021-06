This is photo is courtesy of the Springfield Police Department.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The attempted robbery that occurred on June 9th, on S. Broadway Ave., is believed not to be a random incident, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Though authorities believe the general public is not in danger.

SPD says the suspect vehicle is a grey Ford Explorer with tinted windows and has a sticker on the back glass on the right side.

The attempted robbery is still under investigation.