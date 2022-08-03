SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Officers with the Springfield Police Department are outside a residence on West Street where they are awaiting a search warrant.

Officers found a vehicle believed to be connected to a recent assault and pursued it Wednesday afternoon. The chase ended at a residence on West Street and three suspects were taken into custody.

Another suspect is believed to be inside the residence and officers have surrounded the house, according to Lieutenant Mark Foos.

Lieutenant Foos says there is no danger to the public, but drivers should avoid the area of West Street between Mill Street and College Street until the scene has been cleared.

